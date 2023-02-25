Your Community: Corinth Library celebrates 60 years!

In the 1950s, before the Johnson County Library had funding, volunteer-run libraries were spread through the county. In 1953, a volunteer library opened in the basement of a store in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, moving upstairs to a rented space on the Concourse in 1956.

Johnson County Library’s Corinth branch , at 8100 Mission Road, is celebrating 60 years! It opened Feb. 24, 1963, and has been a popular location with patrons from Prairie Village and beyond.

In 1961 voters approved a bond issue that allowed the purchase of the site off 81st and Mission Rd., a parcel of the former 200-acre Woolford Farm owned by clothier Herbert Woolf. The farm, which raised thoroughbred racing horses, often hosted lavish parties whose guests included Theodore Roosevelt and other notables of the early 20th century. The 1938 Kentucky Derby-winning horse Lawrin is buried on the top of the hill just west of the library, on the site of the farm’s stables.

In 1967 Corinth expanded on both the north and south sides and added the lower-level children’s library to reach its current size of 20,475-square-feet. In 1988 it had an interior renovation, with the addition of an elevator and east side windows.

The building has had some major maintenance in recent years, including a new roof and updated electrical and heating/cooling work. It has a well-stocked children’s section and a spacious computer area and remains a favorite Library destination for young families and adults.

“Corinth is quite busy. We are well loved,” says Amy Barclay, who served as branch manager from January 2019 until February 2023. “Corinth is known for being a place for families to come and meet and connect. There are tutors here all the time. The branch often ranks quite high on customer service.”

But there’s also a recognition that the community could use a more modern facility. The current land-locked location is not conducive to expansion. The 2015 Comprehensive Library Master Plan identified the need to replace Corinth with a new building, but no timeframe was specified. A more immediate task is construction of the Merriam Plaza Library, which will open in 2024 to replace the aging Antioch Library facility.

Library leaders would love to see a new Corinth branch with a convenient drive-thru, larger meeting rooms, better accessibility for people with disabilities, and other amenities found in the newest branches Monticello and Lenexa City Center and in the renovated Central Resource Library.

The Library Board has been weighing how to prioritize the timing of new construction for Corinth and the best way to partner with the city of Prairie Village. Very preliminary talks began in 2019 between the Library and Prairie Village leaders over possibly collaborating on a civic campus that could include a new community center and Library, in proximity to Harmon Park.

Survey results in December 2019 showed strong support for the Library in Prairie Village in general, and support for the Library being included in a shared campus. Talks were then put on hold due to COVID.

Stakeholders from the Library and city of Prairie Village resumed conversations in 2022 and indicated a willingness to keep working together. The Prairie Village City Council is currently conducting a second Market Sustainability study to revalidate the community’s throughs, preferences and perceived value of constructing a community center at Harmon Park. The Library, which has its own dedicated funding, will also pursue its own areas of inquiry, including a pre-design study to determine how much space will be needed and estimate project costs.

In the meantime, Barclay says Corinth is doing well and enjoying the return to in-person programming, with its popular Storytimes, book groups and Legislative coffees.

“It’s refreshing that the community is so invested in this building,” Barclay said. “I do still think the community pretty much loves this branch. We’re not losing patrons to the newer branches. There’s a lot of loyalty to Corinth and to Prairie Village.”

Johnson County Library has 13 additional branches located throughout Johnson County.

