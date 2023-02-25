  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Corinth Library celebrates 60 years!

Happy 60th birthday, Corinth!

Johnson County Library’s Corinth branch, at 8100 Mission Road, is celebrating 60 years! It opened Feb. 24, 1963, and has been a popular location with patrons from Prairie Village and beyond.

In the 1950s, before the Johnson County Library had funding, volunteer-run libraries were spread through the county. In 1953, a volunteer library opened in the basement of a store in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, moving upstairs to a rented space on the Concourse in 1956.