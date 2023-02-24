Shawnee Police arrest 16-year-old seen driving stolen car

Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says officers saw a car that had been reported stolen in the area of the Thousand Oaks Apartments on 70th Terrace, just west of Switzer Road in Shawnee.

Shawnee Police arrested a 16-year-old early Friday morning after he tried to hide a stolen car in a Merriam home’s garage.

Police were on alert after a series of vehicle thefts and attempted break-ins in the area over the previous 24 hours.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a Shawnee officer followed the stolen vehicle south on Switzer Road and into the Edelweiss neighborhood along 72nd Terrace, just east of Switzer in Merriam.

The driver pulled the car into a garage in the 10200 block of Edelweiss Circle and closed the garage door.

Baker says the 16-year-old driver was eventually arrested and booked at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center in Olathe.

An incident the night before

About 20 hours earlier, Shawnee and Merriam officers were at the Thousand Oaks Apartments, when suspects in two stolen vehicles fled from them.

According to recorded radio traffic, at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, both stolen cars sped south on Switzer to 75th Street and then went in different directions.

A Merriam police officer briefly pursued one of the cars to Interstate 35 but discontinued the chase as the car accelerated northbound on the highway.

Shawnee officers saw the second stolen car driving erratically westbound on 75th Street and then north on Nieman Road. No one pursued that vehicle.

Baker says both stolen vehicles were later located unoccupied and recovered.

The vehicle the 16-year-old suspect was seen parking later Thursday night was not one of these vehicles.

Warning to secure vehicles

Shawnee officers were also called to The Onyx at 67 Apartments, near 65th Street and Reeder Street, early Thursday morning.

Baker says someone reported that people were walking through the parking lot and looking into cars but that someone scared them off before officers were able to arrive.

Police are still investigating whether or not all of these events involve the same suspects.

“Keep vehicles locked, don’t leave valuables in vehicles parked outside, especially firearms, don’t leave vehicles unattended running to warm up, and if you see something or someone that appears to be suspicious, call 911 so officers can investigate,” Maj. Baker with Shawnee Police said.

“These incidents occurred in or near apartment complexes, but another good crime prevention tip for homeowners is to make sure garage doors are closed at night and avoid leaving keys or key fobs inside vehicles whether parked in the garage or not,” he added.

Merriam Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday night’s arrest in their city.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.