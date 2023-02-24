  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shawnee Police arrest 16-year-old seen driving stolen car

Police take a 16-year-old into custody after he was seen late Thursday night parking a reported stolen car in a home's garage. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police arrested a 16-year-old early Friday morning after he tried to hide a stolen car in a Merriam home’s garage.

Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says officers saw a car that had been reported stolen in the area of the Thousand Oaks Apartments on 70th Terrace, just west of Switzer Road in Shawnee.