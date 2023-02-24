  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

4 takeaways from Shawnee mayor’s state of the city address

Mayor Michelle Distler gave her eighth Shawnee state of the city address at the Aztec Theater on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to a design displayed at the state of the city as a seal.  It has been corrected to say it’s a theme design.

In 2022, Shawnee saw growth across the city, especially in the redeveloping downtown area, and authorized upgrades to the prized Shawnee Town 1929 historic site on Johnson Drive.