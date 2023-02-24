4 takeaways from Shawnee mayor’s state of the city address

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to a design displayed at the state of the city as a seal. It has been corrected to say it’s a theme design.
In 2022, Shawnee saw growth across the city, especially in the redeveloping downtown area, and authorized upgrades to the prized Shawnee Town 1929 historic site on Johnson Drive.
Those accomplishments and others were highlighted Thursday evening in Mayor Michelle Distler’s eighth state of the city address, given at the revamped Aztec Theater before a crowd made up of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, local leaders and community members.
Find the full text of Distler’s speech here.
Downtown redevelopment moves ahead
- In downtown Shawnee, some long-awaited businesses are nearing anticipated openings or have already opened their doors, like Mother Clucker!, the new Collectivist retail shops and Friction Beer Co.
- Also, some new businesses and investments are on the horizon, like plans to modernize the Merigold liquor store on Nieman Road with a new restaurant and retail space.
- For Distler, the real indication that the downtown area is improving was the site of Thursday’s address, the Aztec Theater, which reopened in 2020 and now plays host to a number of regular events, including live music and movie screenings.
City saw a boom in new construction
- Shawnee recorded roughly $190 million in new construction in 2022, Distler said.
- The city also issued more than 1,400 building permits last year.
- Also, about $145,000 in the city’s Economic Recovery Assistance Grants were dispersed to small businesses around town.
Shawnee Town is slated for major upgrades
- In the Parks and Recreation master plan, Shawnee Town 1929 is slated to get a new chapel, which will feature “historic stained glass” and pews.
- The new space could be used in the future for community events or could be rented out for weddings and other private gatherings.
- The park will also get a number of utility upgrades.
- “Shawnee Town 1929 was created by residents who cared about preserving our history and something that sets our hometown apart,” Distler said.
- This round of improvements come after Shawnee Town 1929 saw record-breaking foot traffic in 2022, recording upwards of 166,000 visitors through school field trips, History on Tap, concerts and other community events Distler said.
Shawnee gives glimpse of rebranding
- The theme during Shawnee’s state of the city was “hometown with heart.”
- Its design alludes to the city seal, incorporating the sun shining down on a landscape.
- There’s also greenery and a river cutting through the middle, which Distler said for some can evoke images of the city’s parks or look like west Shawnee does as development moves that way.
- The design displayed Thursday is part of a prolonged rebranding process initiated by the mayor, which has hit a few snags and hasn’t been finalized.
