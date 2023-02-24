  Lucie Krisman  - Activism

How 2 JoCo teens are fighting ‘period poverty’ in local schools

What started as an effort to provide free menstrual products in local high schools has grown to state policy advocacy for high schoolers Becca Houlehan and Izzy Zschoche. Above, Houlehan (left) and Zschoche (right). Photo by Lucie Krisman.

In 2022, two Johnson County teenagers wanted to do something about the lack of free menstrual products in local schools.

Becca Houlehan and Izzy Zschoche, now sophomores at Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City, Mo., started the Equity.Period., which is aimed at distributing menstrual products in schools around Johnson County and the greater Kansas City region.

