How 2 JoCo teens are fighting ‘period poverty’ in local schools

In 2022, two Johnson County teenagers wanted to do something about the lack of free menstrual products in local schools.
Becca Houlehan and Izzy Zschoche, now sophomores at Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City, Mo., started the Equity.Period., which is aimed at distributing menstrual products in schools around Johnson County and the greater Kansas City region.
One year and 17,000 feminine hygiene product donations later, their next stop is the Kansas Statehouse.
“Equity.Period.” provides menstrual products to high schools
- This started at Notre Dame de Sion when Houlehan, who is from Leawood, and Zschoche, who is from Prairie Village, were freshmen last year and has since expanded to six other nearby schools.
- They have gathered donations and funds for the project through bake sales, Giving Tuesday events the week after Thanksgiving and social media outreach.
- Products like pads, tampons, and hygiene wipes are distributed in makeup bags for students to carry.
- “I know I would never be able to do that on my own,” Zschoche said. “So for other people donating and just knowing that we’re making a widespread movement, and that it’s something bigger — it just makes me feel like we’re making the impact that I hoped we would.”
- For reasons related to student privacy, they did not want to reveal which schools they have been working with, but said all six schools they have donated to so far are in Missouri.
Houlehan and Zschoche want to normalize the issue
- According to a 2021 survey commissioned by nonprofit Period.org, one in four teenagers have missed school or work due to lack of access to period products.
- Despite the commonality of such challenges, Houlehan said many people don’t realize there’s a lack of access to these products duee to a stigma associated with talking about menstruation.
- She said normalizing that conversation is another main goal of the Equity.Period. Project, on top of delivering period products.
- “There’s definitely a big stigma about periods,” she said. “It’s a very sensitive topic that a lot of people feel uncomfortable approaching.”
“Period poverty” creates physical and financial challenges
- Lindsey Weiss, with a local affiliate of nonprofit I Support the Girls, said there are a number of impacts that lack of access to menstrual products can have.
- She said when people can’t access safe period products, they’re more likely to experience health problems from using unsafe alternatives or financial problems from having to miss work.
- “Menstrual equity affects everything — it affects health, education and the workforce,” she said. “I think we need to shift away from this being a female problem to (acknowledging that) this affects everybody.”
- Weiss has worked with hundreds of shelters and local organizations like Equity.Period. to provide essentials, including menstrual products, to people experiencing homelessness.
The girls want to impact state policy
- Houlehan and Zschoche said their next goal is advocating for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed “Axe the Taxes” bill — which would zero out state sales taxes on feminine hygiene products, diapers, and some food items.
- The two have also visited with local lawmakers, and Houlehan testified in front of the state’s taxation committee in support of the plan.
- “It’s been really amazing seeing the impact in other schools and in other communities, because it really does make a difference in everyone’s daily life,” Houlehan said. “It’s a very proud and inspiring moment when you realize that not only are you providing physical products, but you’re helping an effort that could change the way people think about the affordability of those products.”
Go deeper: Learn more about Equity.Period. at their Instagram page here, and visit their website here.
