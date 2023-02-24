  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Residents trying to save 100-year-old oak along U.S. 69

Local residents are trying to save a bur oak tree near 119th and U.S. 69 in Overland Park. The tree is on the chopping block for the 69Express project. Photo courtesy Bailey Patterson.

Local residents are calling for a century-old tree to be saved in Overland Park that is set to be removed as part of the 69Express toll lane project.

A post on Nextdoor, a neighborhood social network site, has garnered more than 100 likes and comments from residents wanting to preserve the old bur oak tree, which is located at the southwest corner of 119th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.

