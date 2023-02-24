Police were called to the intersection of 87th Street and Metcalf just after 6:30 a.m. on reports that part of the traffic signal was broken off and in the street.

Overland Park Police say a trash truck damaged several traffic signals along Metcalf Avenue on Friday morning.

The arriving officer’s radio traffic states that the signal light fixture was left dangling by its wires.

Off. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers determined that a trash truck hauling a dumpster north on Metcalf caused the damage.

“The operator forgot to lower the dumpster after emptying it, therefore taking out several traffic lights along northbound Metcalf from 87th to 81st,” Lacy said. “Overland Park Public Works is working to repair the significant damage.”

By 11 a.m. Friday, city public works crews could be seen working on the signals at 87th Street.

Damage was also visible to the HAWK pedestrian crossing signal at 81st and Metcalf and to the traffic signal at 80th and Metcalf.

Lacy said it’s not known if the trash truck driver stopped after causing the damage but that the operator had not reported the damage to police by early Friday afternoon.

According to Lacy, police have contacted the company that owns the trash truck involved in Friday’s incident.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.