  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Raised trash truck dumpster damages traffic lights on Metcalf in Overland Park

An Overland Park Public Works crew repairs a traffic signal at 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue on Friday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say a trash truck damaged several traffic signals along Metcalf Avenue on Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of 87th Street and Metcalf just after 6:30 a.m. on reports that part of the traffic signal was broken off and in the street.