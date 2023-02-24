Lillian Joan Cornell

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit, MO. A visitation will take place at 9:30 AM, prior to the Mass.

Lillian Joan (Kusick) Cornell was born in Kansas City, MO to Henry and Anna (Surma) Kusick. Charles and Lillian Cornell were married on June 23, 1951. They met in high school. He left for San Diego to serve in the Marines, and they corresponded by mail until he could convince her to marry him. She was the “apple of his eye,” and he was the “love of her life.” He was a commercial roofing contractor, and she was in-charge of the four children and household.

Lillian is survived by her children, Christine “Chris” (Rick) Winans, Charles “Chip” Cornell, Cynthia “Cindy” (Michael) Knoelke, and Cathleen “Cathy” (John) Jenkins; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cornell.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to St. Mark’s Catholic Church (3736 S Lee’s Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055) or Faith Home Health and Hospice (11827 W 112th St Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66210). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600).