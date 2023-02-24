  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Larry A. Kasberger

Lawrence A. Kasberger, 82, of Olathe, KS passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation in Olathe, KS where he was surrounded by love and family.

Larry was born on January 18th of 1941 to Albert and Elsie Kasberger in Picher, OK. After graduating from Hayden High School in Topeka, KS in 1958, Larry attended Hutchinson Community College on a football and track scholarship. Larry completed his education at Washburn University where he went on to study Business Administration earning a BBA.