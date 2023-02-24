Larry A. Kasberger

Larry was born on January 18th of 1941 to Albert and Elsie Kasberger in Picher, OK. After graduating from Hayden High School in Topeka, KS in 1958, Larry attended Hutchinson Community College on a football and track scholarship. Larry completed his education at Washburn University where he went on to study Business Administration earning a BBA.

Lawrence A. Kasberger, 82, of Olathe, KS passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation in Olathe, KS where he was surrounded by love and family.

Larry pursued employment in business with a focus in the field of insurance. He was involved with many businesses and spent time working with the Health Insurance of America with specific state involvement in Missouri and Kansas. He was also assigned by the Kansas State Governor to the Board of Health Insurance for the State of Kansas and was President of the Kansas City Health Insurance Claims Association. The later part of his career was primarily focused on processing health insurance claims for large companies with Travelers and New England Life Insurance and then retired from Principal Financial Company as the Regional Director.

Larry had a charismatic personality and was able to tell a story better than anyone and was a man with many stories. One of our family’s favorites is when he convinced his waitress that the watch he was wearing was from his days as an Olympic competitor on the Russian Diving Team. His favorite lines were, “What have you got to say for yourself?” or “what are your words of wisdom?” He was always one for conversation with anyone, anywhere he went.

Larry met and married Pamela (Kuehnl) in Hutchinson, KS in June of 1963 and had been married for 59 years. Together they have two daughters, Lisa and Debbie.

In 2004, Larry retired and spent his time with family at home and traveling, time on the golf course with friends, lunches with classmates from grade school and coffee club with the guys. Larry was President of Olathe JayCee’s, a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where he was involved in Knights of Columbus and on the school board of the Archdiocese of Kansas City.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elsie Kasberger and is survived by his wife Pamela, his daughter Lisa and her husband Todd Brown, his daughter Debra Moeder, his grandchildren Alexandra and Carly Brown all of Olathe, KS; brothers John Kasberger of North Carolina and Michael Kasberger of Olathe, KS.

A Rosary will be at 1:45 pm on Saturday, March 4th, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, with visitation following from 2:00-4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the organizations listed below that Larry felt very strongly about.

City Union Mission

1100 E. 11th St.

Kansas City, MO 64106

Wayside Waifs

3901 Martha Truman Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64137