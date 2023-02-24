Janet Marie Erb Terry’s passing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri – Prairie Village in Prairie Village, KS.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., at Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 South Main Street, Hesston, Kansas.