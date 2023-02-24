  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Fairway disputes ‘Save the Shawnee Indian Mission’ flyers

'Save' the Shawnee Indian Mission flyers were sent to nearby residents by the Shawnee Tribe. Pictured is the Shawnee Indian Mission front sign.

Thousands of flyers reading "Save the Shawnee Indian Mission" paid for by the Shawnee Tribe have begun appearing at homes in northeast Johnson County. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The city of Fairway is pushing back against flyers bearing the message “Save the Shawnee Indian Mission” that began appearing in local residents’ mailboxes last week.

Thousands of flyers paid for by the Shawnee Tribe started showing up at homes around the Mission site in northeast Johnson County, detailing the tribe’s argument that the historic site is in “distress” and that it should be transferred to the tribe for restoration.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.