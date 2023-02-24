  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carrie Beth Knox

June 30, 1935 – Feb. 21, 2023

Carrie Elizabeth Knox (Carrie Beth), 87, passed away February 21, 2023. She was born to the late Carrie L. and Robert J. Moffat on June 30, 1935. She was the beloved wife of Ralph W. Knox for 58 years and proud loving mother to Amy Wilbert (Dennis), Douglas Knox (Paula), Matthew Knox (Diana), and Susan Ishii (Tim). She was blessed by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and her brother, Robert L. Moffat.