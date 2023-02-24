Carrie Beth Knox

Carrie Elizabeth Knox (Carrie Beth), 87, passed away February 21, 2023. She was born to the late Carrie L. and Robert J. Moffat on June 30, 1935. She was the beloved wife of Ralph W. Knox for 58 years and proud loving mother to Amy Wilbert (Dennis), Douglas Knox (Paula), Matthew Knox (Diana), and Susan Ishii (Tim). She was blessed by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and her brother, Robert L. Moffat.

Carrie Beth was a proud graduate of Kansas State University and Wyandotte High School. A love of chemistry led to a career in medical technology.

She was a lifelong lover of music after she learned piano as a girl and encouraged all four of her children to learn an instrument.

Carrie Beth & Ralph loved camping and travel. She was happiest sitting next to the Poudre River in Colorado, listening to the river, and reading. She was voracious reader of mysteries and a talented knitter, creating cherished blankets and keepsakes for her family. She was also a devoted friend and member of the “Bowling/Breakfast Club” for over 50 years.

Carrie Beth’s strong Christian faith guided her through the joys and challenges of life. She was a very kind, loving woman who set a beautiful example for her family. Her grandchildren found her to be a warm, comforting presence that they could always depend on. We were all blessed to have been part of her life.

The Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. and the Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS.