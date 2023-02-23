  Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: Protecting your home from rain storms

All of the recent rain and good weather in the Kansas City Metro area has been great, but do you find yourself worrying about keeping your basement dry? You might have even heard your sump-pump turn on for the first time in a while. Now is a great time to revisit sewer water back-up coverage on your homeowner’s insurance to make sure you have enough coverage for your home and valuable assets.

What is Sewer and Water Backup Coverage?

An optional endorsement on your Homeowners, Renters or Landlord policy that provides protection from costly water damage resulting from backed up drains or failed sump-pumps.