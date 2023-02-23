  Roxie Hammill  - WaterOne

Does your Johnson County tap water taste funny? Here’s why

WaterOne says there are no safety issues with funny smell to tap water.

Photo credit sonsart, via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

For any Johnson Countian who may have noticed a funny taste or smell to their tap water lately, WaterOne has an important message: your water is absolutely safe to drink.

The different “flavor profile,” as WaterOne officials put it, is due to seasonal temperature changes in local river water, and technicians are already making adjustments for it, said Mandy Cawby, WaterOne customer relations director.