Stephen D. Dice

Stephen was born on April 21, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri to Daniel and Rose (Bauer) Dice. He grew up in Shawnee, Kansas with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He graduated from St. Joseph High School where he played football and excelled on the track & field team achieving first place awards as well as a state record.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Stephen M. Dice, three brothers, Mike Dice, Bob Dice and DJ Dice, sister, Carol Davis, brother-in-law Barney Smith, brother-in-law Marc Cook, niece Sarah Smith and great niece Ashlie Dice.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debra Dice, daughter Jennifer Williams (David), son Travis Carpenter, sister Rosemary Smith, sister-in-law Tracy Cook, daughter-in-law Becki Dice, 6 grandchildren Taylor, Paityn, Teven, Olivia, Kollyn and Aldon, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

After high school, Steve worked as a plumber and then pursued a career with the Kansas City Southern Railroad, where he worked for 10 years. The majority of his career was in home building.

On February 14, 1987, Steve was joined in marriage to the love of his life, Debbie. They blended their two families and shared three children, Stephen, Jennifer and Travis. Steve was very involved in coaching with all of the kids’ sports activities in school.

In 2001, Steve & Debbie moved to Fontana, Kansas to live in the home they designed and Steve built. In his free time and after he retired, he loved to do woodworking and helping others with whatever they needed. Steve always held the Lord, his wife and his family close. A cowboy at heart, his passion was riding horses which he would do whenever he could find the time. He was also passionate about going fishing, spending time with family & friends and telling endless stories to whoever would listen!

Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 PM at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Blackbob Road, Olathe, Kansas 66062. Reception will follow at Fiorella’s Event Center, 9000 West 137th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66221.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Stephen’s memory be made to Great Plains SPCA, 5428 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas 66202.