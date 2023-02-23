  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Stephen D. Dice

Stephen D. Dice,70, of Fontana, Kansas passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Stephen was born on April 21, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri to Daniel and Rose (Bauer) Dice. He grew up in Shawnee, Kansas with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He graduated from St. Joseph High School where he played football and excelled on the track & field team achieving first place awards as well as a state record.