Ronald Neil Berry, 67, of Kansas City, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by both parents (Mae and Floyd) and two brothers, Allen and Russell. Ronnie is survived by his daughters, Hillary McNeel (James) and Niki Wallace; grandchildren, Tristen and Cole Wallace; Brothers, Jerry Berry and James (Bud) Berry (recently deceased); Sister, Nancy Butler; and several nieces and nephews.