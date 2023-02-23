  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

This JoCo city is next to weigh antisemitism measure

Roeland Park antisemitism. Above Roeland Park city hall

Like Leawood did earlier this month, Roeland Park may adopt an internationally recognized definition of antisemitism to guide city policy and the response to potential acts of hate. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Roeland Park is the latest Johnson County city considering adopting a non-legally binding definition of antisemitism that would guide the city’s response in the event of an act of hate.

The item came up this week on the city council’s agenda, two weeks after Leawood adopted what is believed to be the first such municipal resolution against antisemitism in Johnson County.

