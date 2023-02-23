Roeland Park is the latest Johnson County city considering adopting a non-legally binding definition of antisemitism that would guide the city’s response in the event of an act of hate.
The item came up this week on the city council’s agenda, two weeks after Leawood adopted what is believed to be the first such municipal resolution against antisemitism in Johnson County.
It also comes in the wake of multiple incidents at local high schools — including one at Bishop Miege in Roeland Park — in which students used antisemitic and racist language in acts that were investigated by police.
City would use international definition of antisemitism
- At its meeting Monday, the city council discussed potentially adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism as a guide for city policy.
- Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Overland Park-based Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee, told the city council that the IHRA’s definition is widely accepted in Jewish communities and is used by the U.S. Department of Justice and 39 countries.
- The resolution would not be legally binding, nor would it enforce any local ordinance, Geller said, but would help police and city leaders determine if a crime was biased-motivated and how to respond.
- The definition includes 11 examples of antisemitism in contemporary life, including downplaying or denying the Holocaust.
Council will consider taking action later
- The city council did not take a vote on the adoption of the definition on Monday.
- Mayor Michael Poppa told the city council that any questions could be forwarded to Geller and JRB|AJC ahead of a future vote.
- “We have a lot of information to go over, and that’s why I say let’s not jump into questions this evening, let’s take the time, let’s study it,” Poppa said. “We pride ourselves here in RP on protecting all of our residents, for caring about each one of our residents so we really want to make the right decision going forward with this.”
- It’s not clear when the council will take the issue up again.
Surveys show antisemitism is on the rise
- Geller said rising levels of antisemitism are a “sad and scary state of affairs” for the local Jewish community.
- A survey conducted in the Kansas City region showed 89% of Jewish students experience antisemitism, whether in school or on social media, Geller said.
- Likewise, a survey conducted last year of nearly 1,000 Kansas City area Jewish residents showed 75% of respondents were “very concerned” about the rise of antisemitism nationally, though less — about 44% — were similarly concerned about antisemitism in the Kansas City metro.
- “It is a hatred that far predates any sort of political meaning,” Geller said. “This is something that is actually 2,000 years old. It is so deeply embedded in our society that it exists on the far right, it exists on the far left and it exists everywhere in between.”
Go deeper: Read the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism online here.
