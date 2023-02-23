  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village committee to host ‘Diversity 101’ town hall

Prairie Village diversity town hall will discuss the formation of the diversity committee, which happened after the killing of George Floyd and subsequent local protests above.

Prairie Village's diversity committee formed in the wake of large racial justice demonstrations in 2020, above, following the killing of George Floyd. File photo.

Prairie Village’s diversity committee will host a town hall this Saturday aimed at explaining the committee’s ongoing work and priorities.

City councilmember Cole Robinson, who chairs the committee, bills this latest event — the committee’s third public town hall in the past few years — as a “Diversity 101” session for curious residents.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.