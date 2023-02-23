  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Several Overland Park streets expected to get chip seal soon

The Overland Park Public Works committee recommended approval of roughly $6.5 million worth of bid tabulations to chip seal. File photo.

Several neighborhood streets throughout Overland Park are projected to get chip seal this year.

At Wednesday’s Overland Park Public Works meeting, the committee voted 5-1 to recommend hiring Vance Brothers Inc. to complete roughly $6.5 million worth of chip seal on approximately 168 lane miles of residential streets.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

