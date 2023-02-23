Several Overland Park streets expected to get chip seal soon

At Wednesday’s Overland Park Public Works meeting, the committee voted 5-1 to recommend hiring Vance Brothers Inc. to complete roughly $6.5 million worth of chip seal on approximately 168 lane miles of residential streets.

Several neighborhood streets throughout Overland Park are projected to get chip seal this year.

Vance Brothers plans to start chip seal work in June or July, with all chip seal projects on the city’s to-do list to be completed by the end of August, according to city documents.

However, the Overland Park City Council must give final approval of the chip seal plans in the following months before any work can begin.

Most chip seal projects are concentrated to some neighborhoods

A full map outlining chip seal projects mostly north of West 119th Street can be found here, but here’s a list of concentrated areas getting chip seal this summer:

The neighborhood streets at the northwest quadrant of W. 83rd Street and Lamar Avenue

The Summerfield Neighborhood next to I-435/I-35 Interchange

The shopping center streets on both sides of Metcalf Avenue between W. 103rd Street and I-435

The Rolling Woods, Canterbury Estates and Brittany Square neighborhoods on the northeast quadrant of W. 119th Street and Antioch Road

All the neighborhood streets within the southeast quadrant of W. 119th Street and Pflumm Road, north of Indian Creek

A full map outlining chip seal projects mostly south of West 119th Street can be found here, but here’s a list of concentrated areas:

The neighborhood streets between Blue Valley North and Menorah Medical Center bordered by W. 119th and W. 127th streets

The neighborhood streets between 135th and 143rd streets, and between Antioch Road and U.S. 69

The neighborhood streets clustered at the southwest quadrant of W. 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue

The Polo Fields Neighborhood on the southwest quadrant of 159th Street and Quivira Road

Some committee members expressed concerns

Councilmember Faris Farassati cast the single dissenting vote, citing concerns about the safety of chip seal and residents dissatisfaction with the pavement surface treatment.

While agreeing with Farassati’s dislike for chip seal, Councilmember Scott Mosher noted the city already decided in October 2022 to move forward with these projects under Overland Park’s street maintenance program.

Public Works Interim Director Lorraine Basalo said that if the roads slated to get chip seal are not done this year, then they would no longer be in good condition due to being exposed to more deterioration and degradation.

The city is trying to minimize its reliance on chip seal

In October, an Overland Park infrastructure advisory group recommended increasing a citywide infrastructure sales tax from 1/8 cent to 3/8 cent.

If the city were to increase the sales tax, it would produce an additional $16 million that could go toward infrastructure improvements.

Overall, the additional investment in the city’s infrastructure could help Overland Park see up to a 41% reduction in chip seal in the next 20 years, Basalo said.

“The reason you can’t accomplish more quicker is because… every year there is an increase in the total lane miles we have,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.

Go deeper: Overland Park infrastructure group says sales tax increase could reduce chip seal work