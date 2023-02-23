  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leo F. Storm

September 26, 1927 — February 20, 2023

Westwood – Leo F. Storm, 95, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023, surrounded by family. A rosary will be said at 8:45am followed by visitation at 9:00 am, Friday, February 24, 2023, with a 10:00 am Celebration of Life mass following, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, located at 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS.