  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa trucking school aims to help with national driver shortage

A student and trainer at 160 Driving Academy, a Lenexa truck driver training program, stand in a truck used for education. The four-week program includes 120 hours of hands on training, plus 40 hours of classroom education. Photo courtesy of 160 Driving Academy.

160 Driving Academy, a truck driving school in Lenexa, is hoping to bridge the gap between people who want higher paying jobs and a national need for more truck drivers. 

The Lenexa academy marked its second anniversary this week with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event on Thursday. 