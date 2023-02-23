160 Driving Academy, a truck driving school in Lenexa, is hoping to bridge the gap between people who want higher paying jobs and a national need for more truck drivers.
The Lenexa academy marked its second anniversary this week with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.
Michelle Brown, 160’s Great Plains regional manager, said the program is still ramping up toward its goal of graduating 150 people a year in Lenexa. In 2022, it saw 100 graduates come through its program.
The program takes four weeks
- Brown says the program aims to meet two goals.
- First, it can open the door to higher-paying jobs for people who may not be interested in two- or four-year colleges.
- Also, the Lenexa academy helps drivers meet new federal requirements that make all new Commercial Driver’s License seekers attend a certified training program, Brown said.
- On top of that, the academy also fills a hole, bringing people into a profession that’s experienced a profound labor shortage.
CDL academies are cheaper than other higher ed
- Some students who come through 160 Driving Academy can get their CDL courses completed free of charge with financial assistance and federal government grants.
- Even at full price, the 160 Driving Academy costs about $5,000.
- These programs also tend not to require a high school diploma or equivalent qualifications.
- The U.S. Department of Transportation does require a health screening and enrollees must already have a standard driver’s license.
Drivers could earn up to $65K after graduating
- Each academy attendee is in 160 hours of training, hence the name
- That’s 40 hours in a classroom and 120 hours in the training yards working on a number of driving and safety skills.
- From there, they take a CDL final exam, which has written and driving test components.
- On top of high earning potential, 96% of 160 Driving Academy graduates pass the certification test, Brown said.
160 Driving Academy is expanding
- The academy opened its Lenexa location after seeing demand for CDL certification on the Kansas side of the KC metro, Brown said.
- There are also 160 Driving Academy locations in Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City, Missouri.
- Nationally, 160 Driving Academy has been in operation for just over a decade, opening first in Illinois before growing.
- “We expanded to make it convenient that every individual wouldn’t have to drive more than an hour, hopefully, to any facility to be able to train with us and get their CDL,” Brown said.
- Other groups, like Johnson County Community College, also offer CDL pathways.
