JoCo Museum’s ‘REDLINED’ exhibit could find permanent home online

The exhibit "REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation," was on display at the Johnson County Museum for a year and ended its run on Jan. 7. Photo courtesy JCPRD.

An exhibit on the history of racially discriminatory lending practices in Johnson County has proved so popular with visitors that the Johnson County Museum is now seeking to make it a permanent digital resource.

“REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs and Segregation” closed in January after a year’s run at the county Arts and Heritage Center.