James Rex Casebolt

Jim was born October 20, 1946, in Marshall, Missouri to Rex and Marjorie Casebolt, the fourth of six children. He grew up in Brunswick, Missouri with beloved siblings Jack, Jana, Terri, Jill, and Jan. As a youngster, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, roller skating, ice skating, and playing the saxophone. In school, he excelled in subjects such as algebra and chemistry, which served him well as a professional.

Jim was a research laboratory technician at Cook Paint for more than 20 years. In retirement, favorite pursuits included traveling, concerts, and estate sales. He even joined a singing group in later years.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Marjorie, and brother Jack. He is survived by wife Rosemary, daughter Rachel Ronan and son-in-law Chris, as well as sisters Jana Moore, Terri Gooch, Jill Grossman (husband Jerry), brother Jan (wife Sharon), and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at The Village at Mission.