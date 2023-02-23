  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James Rex Casebolt

James Rex Casebolt passed away on February 19, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Jim was born October 20, 1946, in Marshall, Missouri to Rex and Marjorie Casebolt, the fourth of six children. He grew up in Brunswick, Missouri with beloved siblings Jack, Jana, Terri, Jill, and Jan. As a youngster, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, roller skating, ice skating, and playing the saxophone. In school, he excelled in subjects such as algebra and chemistry, which served him well as a professional.