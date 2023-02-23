  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James A. Goethe

Aug. 30, 1939 – Feb. 20, 2023

Jim Goethe, 83, passed away February 20 at Lakeview Village Retirement Community in Lenexa, Ks. He was born August 30, 1939 to Harriet M. and George R. Goethe in their KCK home because Harriet refused to leave his older baby brother George home with a 15 year old babysitter. His schooling started at St. Peters Grade School in KCK, followed by Ward High School, Donnelly College and graduation from Rockhurst University.