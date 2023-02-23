James A. Goethe

Jim Goethe, 83, passed away February 20 at Lakeview Village Retirement Community in Lenexa, Ks. He was born August 30, 1939 to Harriet M. and George R. Goethe in their KCK home because Harriet refused to leave his older baby brother George home with a 15 year old babysitter. His schooling started at St. Peters Grade School in KCK, followed by Ward High School, Donnelly College and graduation from Rockhurst University.

Jim’s teen years were filled with part-time work, which was an obligation in the Goethe household. His first job was a ‘stuffer’ at the KC Star with his brother GW. Together they were fired for sliding down the paper chute after they were caught because Jim forgot to duck and ended up with stitches from the company doctor. However, they were hired back because the Star needed ‘stuffers’. Jim also worked at an area diner as a cook but was fired after a week since he had no cooking skills. His last part-time work was as an orderly at Providence Hospital where his two younger brothers followed in his footsteps.

After college Jim joined the Air Force and ended at Vandenburg AF Base in CA, where he used to say how thankful he was not being sent to Minot, ND because it was “too darn cold”! After the Air Force, Jim was hired as a stock broker at Harris Upham but was too reserved and quiet to be happy. He also worked at Victory State Bank in KCK, during which time he dated and married a local girl Linda Kay Smith, who was friendly and outgoing, the perfect person to bring out the best in Jim. They were married in 1970.

The couple moved to Wichita when Jim was hired at the VA in loan servicing, which was a job Jim enjoyed until he retired. Jim and Linda made many good friends there and enjoyed their church life at St. Francis of Assisi. Jim also enjoyed reading, sci-fi, photography, the arts, telling stories, time with family and friends, trying to teach his siblings chess, and being married to Linda.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Harriet, his wife Linda, two brothers Fr. George Goethe and Thomas Wayne Goethe, and brother-in-law Tony Smigin. He is survived by his sister Marilyn Sue Smigin, brother Robert David Goethe (Lee), sister-in-law Susan Goethe, brothers-in-law James and K. Leon Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Holy Trinity Church in Lenexa, Ks or to his Wichita church St. Francis of Assisi. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 27th at 11 am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 1150 N. 38th St., KC, KS, 66102.