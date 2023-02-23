  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Frank Janzen

World traveler Frank Alvin Janzen, 79, took his final journey on February 16, 2023, departing from Olathe, Kansas.

He was born in Chanute, Kansas to Herman Alvin Janzen and Frances Fussman Janzen (née Helen Frances Fussman) on April 4, 1943. His family also lived in Humboldt and Dodge City, Kansas. As a child he lived with his mother, father (who was a sanitation engineer), and siblings in both Brazil (1947) and Vietnam (1956-57).