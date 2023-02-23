Catharine “Pat” Hendy (Gillies)

Pat was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on August 12, 1931. She was the second daughter of William and Catharine Gillies, and younger sister to Anne Gillies Fiedler.

Pat and Anne spent the first several years of their lives living in Cuba and Puerto Rico as part of The Royal Bank of Canada family. After the death of their father, they returned to Canada with their mother and stepfather, Gayle Catherwood.

As a child, Pat learned to play classical piano music, knitted socks for Canadian WWII soldiers, and learned figure skating. She and her sister moved to the Cleveland area in the 1950’s to work at the Cleveland Arena as skating pros. While working at the Arena, Pat met her future husband, James Peter Hendy, through the Cleveland Baron’s Hockey Club. Pat and “Pete” were married in 1955 and had three children, Jimmy, Cassie, and Trish. They later divorced, but remained lifelong friends.

Pat was an employee of United Airlines for 32 years, retiring in 1993. Her travel perks allowed travel to many places, but by far her favorite and most visited destination was the Hawaiian Islands.

Pat was a prolific knitter of uniquely personal sweaters gifted to her loved ones. She was known at the holidays for her famous shortbreads and hand-dipped chocolates.

Pat loved her Church of the Ascension community. She was active in numerous ministries of the church including Christian Education, Altar Guild, and the Craft Workshops for the annual Christmas Bizarre. Her legacy for Church of the Ascension will be the hundreds of photos taken over the years at church events with her trusty Kodak Brownie Camera.

In retirement, Pat volunteered many hours at the Rocky River Senior Center, and was honored as Volunteer of the Month. She also participated in the monthly get-togethers with the United Airlines Retirees. Pat continued to enjoy traveling and took an unforgettable cruise through the Caribbean with her dear friends; infamously known as The Fab Four: Ella, Mary, Sue, and Pat. And, they haven’t stopped laughing since!

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anne, and her son Jim. She is survived by her daughters, Cassie Woiderski and Trish Hendy (Beth Hankins), her grandchildren, Jerry Woiderski and Chanel Woiderski, and her niece, Gayle Fiedler Vierma and nephew Mark Fiedler (Mineko), their children and grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at Church of the Ascension 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, Ohio on Saturday April 22, 2023. (Time TBD)

Memorial Gifts in memory of Pat can be sent to

Church of the Ascension, https://ascension-lakewood.org/

The Lakewood Project, https://lakewoodproject.com

or the Rocky River Senior Center.