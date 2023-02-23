  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Man hospitalized after truck T-boned on 75th Street in Merriam

A red pickup truck on its side after being struck by a silver Kia Optima, to the right, at 75th Street and Kings Cove Drive in Merriam Thursday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on 75th Street in Merriam on Thursday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to 75th Street and Kings Cove Drive, the first intersection west of Interstate 35, at 3:05 p.m.