Man hospitalized after truck T-boned on 75th Street in Merriam

Police and firefighters were called to 75th Street and Kings Cove Drive, the first intersection west of Interstate 35, at 3:05 p.m.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on 75th Street in Merriam on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson County Med-Act arrived to report two vehicles were involved with heavy damage, and one came to rest on its side.

Merriam Police Sgt. Corey Herron told the Post that a silver Kia Optima was westbound on 75th Street with a green light.

A red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was eastbound on 75th and attempting to turn left onto Kings Cove Drive.

Herron said the truck would have had a blinking yellow turn arrow. The Kia T-boned the pickup truck on the truck’s passenger side, causing it to roll onto its side.

Herron says they will check with Overland Park Police to see if any traffic cameras in the area may have captured the crash.

The driver of the truck, only identified as a man in his early 60s, was transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Med-Act paramedics evaluated a passenger in the Kia, but she refused transport to a hospital by ambulance.

As the crash was investigated, westbound 75th Street was limited to one lane. All lanes reopened at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.