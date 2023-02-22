  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Updated Shawnee retail space aims to be small biz incubator

The office and retail space at 11111 W. 59th Terr. is called the Collectivist. Purchased in 2021 by a local developer group, it's been renovated and is fully leased out to local and small businesses.

A newly renovated office and retail building in downtown Shawnee dubbed The Collectivist is now fully leased out with a lineup of small local businesses.

The building was initially purchased in late 2021 along with the new Mother Clucker! restaurant space, formerly Big Bam’s, through the Nieman Rd Dev, LLC, a reinvestment group run by husband-and-wife duo Kylie and Derrick Foster and their business partner Sheryl Vickers.