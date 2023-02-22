  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Prospects for Shawnee Indian Mission bill wane this session

The East building at the Shawnee Indian Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The prospects for a bill aiming to transfer the historic Shawnee Indian Mission property in Fairway to the Shawnee Tribe appear to be waning this legislative session in Topeka.

Though not technically dead, one state lawmaker who represents the area where the Mission stands says the chances of the measure getting a hearing this year are slim.

