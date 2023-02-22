  Juliana Garcia  - Churches

Here’s where to find Lenten fish fry dinners in northeast JoCo

Lenten dinners Shawnee Mission. Fish fry above

Photo credit David Kay, via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Ash Wednesday today marks the beginning of Lent, the season on the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday.

For many people, especially Catholics, this means abstaining from meat on Fridays throughout the next month, which makes local parishes’ annual Friday fish fry dinners a popular tradition.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.