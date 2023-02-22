Ash Wednesday today marks the beginning of Lent, the season on the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday.
For many people, especially Catholics, this means abstaining from meat on Fridays throughout the next month, which makes local parishes’ annual Friday fish fry dinners a popular tradition.
Here’s where to find fish fry dinners in the Shawnee Mission area this year.
Church of the Holy Cross (Overland Park)
- Location: 8311 W. 93rd Street
- Timing: Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Menu: A meatless Italian dinner on Feb. 24 and fish tacos on March 31
- Carryout is available on March 10, 17 and 24.
Curé of Ars (Leawood)
- Location: 9402 Mission Road
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Fish and pizza
- Carryout is available.
Good Shepherd (Shawnee)
- Location: 12800 W. 75th Street
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Tilapia, catfish, pizza, desserts
- Carryout is available.
Holy Spirit (Overland Park)
- Location: 11300 W. 103rd Street (in St. Elizabeth Hall)
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Shrimp and fish seafood dinners
- Prices vary, but it is $40 per family.
Holy Trinity (Lenexa)
- Location: 13600 W. 92nd Street (in the parish center)
- Timing: March 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Menu: Shrimp dinner
- Carryout is available
Queen of the Holy Rosary (Overland Park)
- Location: 7035 W. 71st Street
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Cod, shrimp, salmon, cheese pizza and sides
- Carryout is available.
St. Agnes (Roeland Park)
- Location: 5130 Mission Road
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Catfish, baked fish, fish sticks, fish sandwich, sides and dessert
- Carryout is available.
St. Ann’s (Prairie Village)
- Location: 7231 Mission Road
- Timing: March 3 and March 24, from 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: A fish dinner on March 3 and a shrimp boil on March 24
- Cost for fish dinner is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Cost for shrimp dinner is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
- Carryout is available both nights.
St. Joseph (Shawnee)
- Location: 11221 Johnson Drive
- Timing: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Shrimp, fish and cheese pizza
- Carryout is available.
St. Pius X (Mission)
- Location: 5500 Woodson Road
- Timing: Fridays at 6 p.m.
- Menu: Simple soup suppers
- They will accept freewill donations.
