On July 25, 1998, she married Loren “Scott” Lorimor, and they finally made their home in Olathe, Kansas in 2005.

Lavon Lynn Lorimor, 60, of Olathe, passed away on February 17, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House. She was born on April 8, 1962 to George and Wanda (Daniels) Scott at Ypsilanti, MI.

Lynn worked as a Customer Support Supervisor and Subject Matter Expert for Garmin International for nearly 17 years until the time of her illness.

In 2018, while working full time, Lynn graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Baker University.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Loren “Scott” Lorimor, her two sons Harry Cline, Jr and Frank Cline and step-daughter Miranda (Billy) Wallace, grandchildren Tyler O’Dell, Braxton O’Dell and Emma Barber, her sister Kathy (Paula) Scott, her brothers Chris (Jennifer) Scott, Chet (Hannah) Milkey; aunts Marcia (Rocky) Renda, Vicky Sasin, Mary (Sid) Bowler and uncles John (Peggy) Sasin, Gary Sasin. A host of cousins, nieces Samantha (Tim) Monti, Cristina Scott, Leslie (Cristian) Scott, Brittany Scott, and nephews Tyler, Caleb, and Sean Milkey and great-nephew Joseph Monti.

Lynn was preceded in death by her grandparents Walter and Della Sasin, her mother Wanda Milkey, her father Bruce Scott, her brother Michael Todd Scott, her aunts Betty and Bessie Daniels, and her nephew Hunter Milkey.

Memorials are suggested to the Olathe Hospice House.