Lavon Lynn Lorimor

Lavon Lynn Lorimor, 60, of Olathe, passed away on February 17, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.
She was born on April 8, 1962 to George and Wanda (Daniels) Scott at Ypsilanti, MI.

On July 25, 1998, she married Loren “Scott” Lorimor, and they finally made their home in Olathe, Kansas in 2005.