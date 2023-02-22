  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Janet Russell

September 5, 1925 – February 17, 2023

Janet Redheffer Russell, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, completed her journey on earth Friday, February 17, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services are planned for 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Resurrection Brookside, 5144 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64112.