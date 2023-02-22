Janet Russell

The daughter of Alberta (Hughes) and Frederick Nind Redheffer, Janet Ellen Redheffer was born on September 5, 1925. She was a graduate of Barstow School in 1942 and attended the University of Arizona, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married William Hamer Russell on March 22, 1950, and they celebrated 58 happy years of marriage before Bill preceeded her in death in 2008.

Janet devoted her time to family, friends, and her community. She was a former member of the Kansas City Junior League and served on the Boards of Children’s Relief Association (CRA) of Children’s Mercy Hospital, Children’s TLC, and the Kansas City American Field Service, where she was honored for her work on the American Abroad Program at their 40th anniversary celebration.

She maintained her interest and involvement with Barstow School, chairing committees and fundraisers, and acting as Student Recruitment Chairman for 12 years. She received Barstow’s Outstanding Alumnae of the Year Award in 1993 for contributions to the school and the community. Janet served as the Chairman of the Jewel Ball in 1982 and Honorary Chairman in 2013. A long-time member of the Westport Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, she spent hours recording family stories and genealogy which she passionately shared. At the next meeting, she would have received her 50-year pin. She was whip-smart, an avid book reader, read the Wall Street Journal every morning, and was always up-to-date, making recommendations as a member of the Mission Hills Investment Club. Her commitment to community extended to Claridge Court in more recent years, where she served in several integral leadership capacities, and maintained numerous close friendships.

Friends who knew Janet knew that she lived life to the fullest right up to the very end, and that she was constantly thinking of others in her generous and fun way. Known affectionately to her family as “Dodie,” she never missed an occasion to get together for a meal, a party, one of her great-grandchildren’s games or performances, or just an impromptu visit. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest blessings, and she was overjoyed to welcome her first great-great-grandchild on Valentine’s Day. Her family will forever hold close her example as a true and charming lady and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her impeccable character, sense of humor and love of life touched so many. She was the very definition of hospitality and grace, and the memories, lessons and legacies she leaves behind are truly immeasurable.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Hamer Russell, and her sisters, Nancy Redheffer Embry (Benjamin) and Charlotte Redheffer Stewart (Roscoe), and is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Melissa and Ron Langstaff, Jennifer and Bob Sawyer, and Charlotte and Dwayne White; seven grandchildren: Allison Langstaff Harding (Darren), Lara Langstaff Sullivan (Brogan), Scott Langstaff, Stephanie Sawyer Freeman (Paul), Russell Sawyer, Lindsey White Horner (Bobby) and Emily White Dugger (Steve), 19 adoring great-grandchildren, and her brand new great-great grandson; a niece, Nancy Embry Thiessen (Michael), nephews Benjamin Taylor Embry (Sandy), Frederick Aylette Embry (Jill), numerous wonderful great nieces and nephews and her Japanese daughter, Masako Fuji of Tokyo, Japan.

The family would especially like to thank the wonderful healthcare team at Advent Health, and the staff and community at Claridge Court. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barstow School (11511 State Line Rd., KC, MO 64114), and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (2405 Grand Blvd, Ste. 520, KC, MO 64108).