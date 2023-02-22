  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James Edgar “Jim” Davis

James “Jim” Edgar Davis passed away surrounded by family on February 19, 2023.

Jim was born to Bill and Bernice Davis of Kansas City, Missouri on May 15, 1951. He attended Rockhurst High School and College, graduating with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. While in high school, Jim met Mary Beth Yates, and the two married on June 22, 1973.