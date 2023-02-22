James Edgar “Jim” Davis

Jim was born to Bill and Bernice Davis of Kansas City, Missouri on May 15, 1951. He attended Rockhurst High School and College, graduating with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. While in high school, Jim met Mary Beth Yates, and the two married on June 22, 1973.

Mary Beth and Jim moved to Olathe, KS in the fall of 1981 where they raised four phenomenal kids. Jim discovered one of his true loves when he began coaching soccer, ultimately coaching several teams. He was president of the Olathe and Johnson County Soccer Clubs and was on the planning committee that founded Heritage Soccer Park. As busy as he was with soccer, he always found time to make it to his kids’ other activities, although he was much less critical of those dance performances than his soccer players.

In his later years, the squirrels would say he earned the title of Grumpy Old Man as he chased them out of his 200 hostas. However, his grandkids knew their “Pops” would always provide more fruit snacks and other treats than they could eat. He spent much of his time cheering loudly (yelling at the tv) for his beloved KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Sporting KC. His loved ones will miss his laugh and infinite words of wisdom (whether you wanted to hear them or not), and will never forget his awesome dance moves.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Davis; four kids Eric (Haley) Davis, Katie (John) Williams, Jamie (Gabe) Garrow, and Bridget (Travis) Smither; three grandchildren, Jori Williams, Callen Williams, and Brogan Williams; Baby Garrow who is expected to arrive in March; siblings Mary Cowherd and Bill (Patty) Davis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bernice Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cy Middleton Memorial Benefit Fund or the Olathe Animal Shelter.