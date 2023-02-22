  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Meet JCPRD’s new Development Director, Kelly Blandford

Kelly Blandford began in late January as JCPRD’s new development director, bringing 15 years of experience to assist in efforts to grow and expand The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County.

By David Markham

A Shawnee native who brings years of fundraising, legislative strategy, and land acquisition experience was recently welcomed as JCPRD’s new development director.