Crawford Paul Medlin

Overland Park, Kansas – Crawford Paul (C.P.) Medlin, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Paul was born July 7, 1931, in Camden, Tenn. He was one of six siblings born to Clifford and Elva (Watson) Medlin. Paul worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. After he retired, he enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

Paul was a devoted husband and father. He was married to his loving wife, JoAnn Medlin, for over 65 years. He enjoyed spending time with his 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandkids.

Paul is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Durden) Medlin; and his sons Mark and wife Debbie Medlin, Dave and wife Joey Medlin, and Randy and wife Niki Medlin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, at Amos Family Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.