Balbir Sandhu

January 19, 1933 – February 18, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Balbir S. Sandhu, P.E., passed away in Lenexa, KS, at the age of 90. He was born and raised in his ancestral farm village of Kot Jog Raj in Punjab, India.