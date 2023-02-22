Balbir Sandhu

Olathe, Kansas – Balbir S. Sandhu, P.E., passed away in Lenexa, KS, at the age of 90. He was born and raised in his ancestral farm village of Kot Jog Raj in Punjab, India.

Balbir left home to pursue a career in Engineering and was among the first in his family to attend university, which fostered a lifelong love of learning. After graduating from Punjab University, Balbir moved to Scotland, where he received a bachelor of science degree from the Royal College of Science and Technology at the University of Glasgow.

He returned to India to begin his career. Balbir and Kulwant were married in 1960, started their family and emigrated to the US. In 1965, he attended Kansas State University and received a master’s degree in advanced mechanics. Apart from 5 years spent in Eastern Pennsylvania in the 70s, the KC area has been Balbir’s home since 1967.

As a Civil Engineer, Balbir worked on many projects in the US, UK, and India, as well as nuclear power projects in Korea and Yugoslavia. He wrote and presented technical papers, some of which remain in circulation today.

An avid reader and writer, Balbir had a passion for all things science related. He was fascinated by ancient history and the origins of mankind, and often talked about what he was reading or his latest writing project.

Affectionately called “Papa” by his family, Balbir was known for writing letters of encouragement to his loved ones, especially when they encountered obstacles in life. Having lived through many hardships, he maintained a positive attitude and tried to pass that along to others.

Balbir is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his youngest grandchild, Ethan Sandhu. He is survived by his wife (Kulwant) of 62 years, two sons (Preet and Gopi), and a loving family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Instead of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of your choice.