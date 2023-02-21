  Juliana Garcia  - SM Northwest

Susan Massy to retire, ending decorated 42-year run as SM Northwest’s journalism adviser

SM Northwest journalism adviser Susan Massy retires

Susan Massy began teaching journalism at Shawnee Mission Northwest in 1980. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Susan Massy, the journalism adviser at Shawnee Mission Northwest since 1980, always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

SM Northwest quickly became her home away from home, she said, as she knew there would always be a student there needing advice or attention. Massy said she worked hard to cultivate a welcoming environment, and her classroom became a place students flocked to.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.