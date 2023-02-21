Shawnee can’t develop this 12-acre prairie plot — Here’s why

Twelve acres of undeveloped land in western Shawnee will remain that way now that a Kansas City-area conservation group has gained control of the property.
The final remaining tract of an old farm just southeast of the junction between Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-435 features a variety of habitats, like woodland, savanna and wetland, that the Platte Land Trust wants to protect.
The property had been identified in the city’s long-range plan as a site for a potential single-family home development, but that’s now off the table.
The land is now part of a conservation easement
- Carla Dods, president of the board of directors of the Platte Land Trust, said the property’s owner approached the trust about taking a conservation easement for the property.
- Such an easement is a real estate agreement that dictates the protection of the land and limits its uses.
- The Platte Land Trust will now help conserve the land, though it will remain in private ownership.
The Shawnee farm is nearly untouched
- It’s likely never been plowed but was used as a pasture, so Dods says parts of it have characteristics of a glade-like prairie space.
- It’s also part of the Little Mill Creek watershed as a headwater stream, though an old dam in disrepair has caused some flooding, creating a wetland as well.
- Land around the 12 acres has been developed for commercial and residential uses, but the only real sign of development on the property is a cell tower.
- Dods said they haven’t yet documented the full range of flora and fauna present on the site and don’t know if it’s home to any threatened or endangered species.
- “As far as we know, it’s pretty typical undeveloped land for Johnson County,” Dods said.
The trust protects more than 600 acres metro-wide
- The Shawnee land is the first property in Johnson County to be added to the Platte Land Trust’s conservation portfolio, though it’s been operating in the metro area for about 25 years.
- In all, it has about 630 acres it helps conserve in the Kansas City metro, plus an additional 30 acres of wetland in the Wichita area through a partnership with the Sunflower Land Trust.
- Some of the land in the trust is open to the public, but the Shawnee site — which is hard to access anyway without roads, Dods said — is closed, at least for now.
- “We conserve land in perpetuity, so forever for special purposes,” Dods said, “whether that’s for wildlife or whether that’s protecting a drinking water source, whether that’s protecting a farm or a historical property.”
Conservation could include some remediation
- One of the main steps Dods says the owners might take is to repair the dam, returning the land back to its former condition.
- A former limestone deposit on the site that was mined has now also become home to American Red Cedars.
- Those and other invasive plant species will likely be removed, making room for some natural plant species to return.
Interested in more local environmental news? Climate Action KC taps new leaders as co-founders depart.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1