  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee can’t develop this 12-acre prairie plot — Here’s why

An undeveloped property off of I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee that features mostly undisturbed prairie as well as woodland and wetland habitats was recently added to the Platte Land Trust.

Twelve acres of undeveloped land in western Shawnee will remain that way now that a Kansas City-area conservation group has gained control of the property.

The final remaining tract of an old farm just southeast of the junction between Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-435 features a variety of habitats, like woodland, savanna and wetland, that the Platte Land Trust wants to protect.