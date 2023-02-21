  Nikki Lansford  - Downtown Overland Park

Overland Park Farmers’ Market redesign, including apartments, enters final phase

Plans are moving forward to rebuild the Overland Park Farmers' Market, which includes the construction of a new apartment complex in downtown Overland Park. Image courtesy Copaken Brooks.

The Overland Park City Council voted 11-1 on Monday to approve an agreement with Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks to handle final redesign plans for the farmers’ market along Marty Street between West 79th and West 80th streets.

