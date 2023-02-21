Plans are moving forward to rebuild the Overland Park Farmers' Market, which includes the construction of a new apartment complex in downtown Overland Park. Image courtesy Copaken Brooks.
Plans are moving forward to rebuild the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, including construction of a new apartment complex in downtown Overland Park.
The Overland Park City Council voted 11-1 on Monday to approve an agreement with Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks to handle final redesign plans for the farmers’ market along Marty Street between West 79th and West 80th streets.
Those plans include a previously discussed 100-unit, multi-story apartment complex that will overlook the farmers’ market.
What’s in store for the new market and apartment complex?
Copaken Brooks is tasked with forming a concept plan for the apartment building, including the structure’s unit sizes, number of stories and land configuration.
The multi-story complex will be constructed to the north of the market pavilion as well as “a limited amount of structured parking,” according to city documents.
Overland Park Assistant City Manager Kate Gunja said the city’s plan is for Copaken Brooks to refine the broad design elements that came out of the market’s public engagement process.
Most of the city council remains on board with redesign plans
Over the past several months, the majority of city leaders have expressed support for the general direction city staff and Copaken Brooks have taken for redesign plans, in particular that the new market will be a good use of the space.
At the same time, a few councilmembers expressed some concerns Monday night that the project lacked community input, but they ultimately felt comfortable enough to move forward with the plans.
Councilmember Jeff Cox cast the single dissenting vote, citing concerns that the current project plans were too vague and open-ended, and that the city should first provide more guidance to Copaken Brooks before approving an official agreement.
Final design plans should wrap up by summer’s end
Based upon work to date, it is anticipated that Copaken Brooks’ design services could take four to five months to complete, Gunja said.
The latest plans for the farmers’ market and apartment complex are expected to come before the council for final approval in late July or early August.
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will operate in its current location through 2023, with construction potentially starting as early as 2024.
