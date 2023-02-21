Obituaries Feb 21, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Feb. 17-20 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Feb. 17-20, 2023. Elizabeth “Bette” Geiger Doris Babich Suzanne Ruth Brinkley Carole L. Bromley John Alan Brunk Terry Dean Hunt Beth A. Johnson Patricia Ballard “Pat” Kelley Carol Jean Pickering William J. Poehling Geneva Price Gene Rains Agnes Retz Ora “Gretta” Ross Steven D. Scott Barbara Tapscott Samuel M. “Sam” Carrera Eugene A. Tracy Floyd Leroy Bartley Angela Marie Miles Diane Kay Christensen Delores Haddon Simpson James Wesley Smith Jr. Thelma Oleta Garvic Steven Lawrence Halbleib Charles A. Ralston Robert Edward “Bob” Taylor
