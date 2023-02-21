  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody by Fountain Mortgage: The art of hygge

March: the most miserable cold of the year and when most people are just especially over winter. I get the feeling, but you don’t have to let March and its lack of sun beat you this year! Use the Scandinavian principle of hygge and my tips to beat back the winter blues.

Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah): A Danish and Norwegian word describing a mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality that being intentional and getting cozy imports. 