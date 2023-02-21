  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gregory Joseph Forsythe

Gregory Forsythe’s passing on Saturday, January 28, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on March 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at B’Nai Yeshurun Congretation, 107th 6th Avenue South, Greenwood, Missouri.