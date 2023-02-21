Drybar Shops, a California-based salon specializing in blowout hair styling and treatments, will soon open its first Kansas City metro location at the Shops of Prairie Village.
The new salon is set to take over a storefront at 3937 W. 69th Terrace, Suite B, next to Hollyday Med Spa.
Owner had been a Drybar customer herself
Hannah Ellisen, who owns the soon-to-be Prairie Village location, said she used to go to Drybar as a young girl for picture day.
When she got to college, she said she frequented Drybar in Dallas, where she was a broadcast journalism student and needed to be camera-ready most days.
“It just provided me with so much ease and accessibility and once I found out it was a franchise, I quickly reached out to them and inquired about several markets and ultimately we landed on Kansas city,” Ellisen said.
This is Drybar’s first location in the KC area
Ellisen said the decision to break into the Kansas City market through Prairie Village was a “no-brainer” after conducting market research.
There aren’t many options like Drybar for women in Kansas City, Ellisen said.
Ellisen said Drybar plans to open three to four more locations in Kansas City and is looking at Overland Park and Lee’s Summit.
Drybar offers styling services only
The company offers blowouts or hot tool styling only, no cuts or coloring, Ellisen said.
Blowouts, which include a wash, start at $55 and increase with add-ons like a scalp massage or a dutch braid, Ellisen said.
Drybar Prairie Village anticipates a mid-May opening
Ellisen said stylists will be in the middle of training during prom season in April.
Details about the grand opening will be shared on Drybar’s social media, Ellisen said, including its Instagram.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
