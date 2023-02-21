  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Drybar, hair ‘blowout’ salon, coming to Prairie Village

Drybar Prairie Village

Photo via Drybar Facebook

Drybar Shops, a California-based salon specializing in blowout hair styling and treatments, will soon open its first Kansas City metro location at the Shops of Prairie Village.

The new salon is set to take over a storefront at 3937 W. 69th Terrace, Suite B, next to Hollyday Med Spa.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

