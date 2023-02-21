  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara J. Matthews

Barbara J. Matthews, 89, of Olathe, KS passed away Saturday February 18, 2023.

Barbara was born December 27, 1933 in Girard, Illinois to Clayton and Mae Gertrude Smith.
She graduated from Girard High School and met her future husband John Robert Matthews. Together they had three children, Michael Robert, Patricia Ann and Linda Faye.