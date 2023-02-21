Barbara J. Matthews

Barbara was born December 27, 1933 in Girard, Illinois to Clayton and Mae Gertrude Smith. She graduated from Girard High School and met her future husband John Robert Matthews. Together they had three children, Michael Robert, Patricia Ann and Linda Faye.

After raising her family Barbara became an Avon Representative and earned numerous awards as a top Sales Representative during her forty years there.

John and Barbara were parishioners at College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe for numerous years.

Barbara loved being a wife to John, mother to her children and watching her grand children and great grand children grow and thrive.

She is preceded in death by her husband John in 2013 and is survived by her children and their spouses Mike and Linda Jo Matthews, Patty and Howard French, Linda and Don Ebeling, her grandchildren, Jamie, Jenna, Tommy, Molly, Daniel and Jennifer as well as her sixteen great grandchildren who will all miss her dearly.