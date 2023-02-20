May 19, 1933 – Feb. 13, 2023

William J. Poehling, 89, Olathe, KS, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2 at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, KS.