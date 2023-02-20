Terry Dean Hunt, 84, of Olathe, passed away on February 14, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 1, 1938 to Marvin and Doris “Virginia” (Beason) Hunt in Los Angeles, CA.
Terry was the proud owner and President of Golden Boy Pies and Cakes, Inc. in Overland Park, Kansas for over 50 years. He was the original Golden Boy.
On July 2, 1988, he married Rose Marie Santillan, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.
He was a member of Overland Park Racquet Club and the Kansas City Chefs Association, he enjoyed reading, tennis, and spending time with his family. Terry loved traveling but his biggest passion was “DESSERTS”.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Rose, his son, Bradley and wife Sharon Hunt, his daughter Lena Wiseman, son Terry “TJ” Hunt and wife Helen, son Jerod Hunt, his grandchildren Austin and Ashley Hunt, Ruben Wiseman, Niall Scott Knight, Gracyn and Hudson Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Siblings Arvin Hunt and Nixie Hayo.
He will be deeply missed.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Service:
Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1