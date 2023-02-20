He was born on December 1, 1938 to Marvin and Doris “Virginia” (Beason) Hunt in Los Angeles, CA.

Terry Dean Hunt, 84, of Olathe, passed away on February 14, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Terry was the proud owner and President of Golden Boy Pies and Cakes, Inc. in Overland Park, Kansas for over 50 years. He was the original Golden Boy.

On July 2, 1988, he married Rose Marie Santillan, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

He was a member of Overland Park Racquet Club and the Kansas City Chefs Association, he enjoyed reading, tennis, and spending time with his family. Terry loved traveling but his biggest passion was “DESSERTS”.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Rose, his son, Bradley and wife Sharon Hunt, his daughter Lena Wiseman, son Terry “TJ” Hunt and wife Helen, son Jerod Hunt, his grandchildren Austin and Ashley Hunt, Ruben Wiseman, Niall Scott Knight, Gracyn and Hudson Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and Siblings Arvin Hunt and Nixie Hayo.

He will be deeply missed.

Services & Gatherings

Visitation:

Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Service:

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777