Suzanne Ruth Brinkley

Suzanne was born March 14, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the 5th of 7 children born to Harold & Ruth Gortney. She grew up in the Kansas City area where she met her husband of 54 years, Danny Brinkley, who she loved and adored.

Suzanne enjoyed a successful career with the Internal Revenue Service retiring in 2007. Suzanne was proud of and loved spending time with her family.

Suzanne was a devoted and loving mother to her children: Michelle (Jon) Pirie and Phillip (Nikky) Brinkley and grandchildren: Mallory Pirie, Justin (Shizuka) Pirie, Jared (Samantha) Pirie, and Jacob Pirie along with many great grandchildren.

Suzanne was active in church and especially enjoyed working in the nursery and children’s ministries including Awanas.