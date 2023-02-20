  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patricia Ballard “Pat” Kelley

Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Patricia “Pat” (Ballard) Kelley entered into God’s Kingdom on Friday, February 17, 2023 after a short battle with a large-scale infection.

Pat was born to Carl and Alice (Jones) Ballard in December 1937 in Ottumwa, Iowa. In 1964, Patricia met Larry Kelley, a match truly made in heaven, and they were married in 1965. They were blessed with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She adored her family and loved spending time with them.