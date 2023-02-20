Patricia Ballard “Pat” Kelley

Pat was born to Carl and Alice (Jones) Ballard in December 1937 in Ottumwa, Iowa. In 1964, Patricia met Larry Kelley, a match truly made in heaven, and they were married in 1965. They were blessed with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She adored her family and loved spending time with them.

Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Patricia “Pat” (Ballard) Kelley entered into God’s Kingdom on Friday, February 17, 2023 after a short battle with a large-scale infection.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Larry, her 2 children, Carla Maletta Kelley & Julie (Benjamin) Vos. Her grandchildren are: Holly Walther, Daniel Maletta, Renae (Michael) Speight, Jacob (Emily) Vos, William (Elizabeth) Maletta, Roxanne (Austin) Bodine, and Mary Maletta. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Devany, Abbigail, Sofia, Elouise, Bennett, and Colton. There are 2 additional great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Ballard.

Patricia joins her parents, sister Sandra, and brother Mark in Heaven.

She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1955. She attended American Institute of Business (AIB) and graduated with a secretarial degree in 1956. Pat enjoyed working and held many secretarial and care-giver positions throughout her life. She worked for John Deere Credit Union (Ottumwa), SugarPlum Tree Nursery School (Mt Pleasant), First National Bank of Hudson, Hudson Community School District, Pella Christian Opportunity Center, Pella Open Bible Church, day-care provider for two grandchildren, and various contracting jobs with her husband until 1996.

Patricia’s faith made her a loyal servant of God. She shared the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible. She was an active member in every church she attended by providing Christian education, coordinating Christian groups and events, and supporting Christian friends. Her favorite scriptures are John 14:6 and Romans 1:16-17.

On Friday, February 24th, visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS 66062.

On Saturday, February 25th, a funeral service will be held at 10:30am at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 9333 159th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66213 with a fellowship lunch following.

On Sunday, February 26th, there will be a gathering of family and friends at 2:00pm at Lunning Funeral Home, 2620 Mt. Pleasant Street, Burlington, Iowa 52601. At 2:30 PM, a funeral procession will depart from Lunning Funeral Home to Prairie Grove Cemetery, 13598 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, Iowa 52655 for graveside services.