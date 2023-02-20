  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

🍺 Limitless Brewing’s new Lenexa taproom is now open

Limitless Brewing is open in a new space at 95th Street and Dice Lane. It officially opened on Dec. 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of Phon Wills.

Limitless was Lenexa’s first microbrewery when it opened its original smaller space in 2018 on Widmer Road near Old Town.