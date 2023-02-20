🍺 Limitless Brewing’s new Lenexa taproom is now open

Limitless Brewing in Lenexa has reopened in a new, bigger space at 95th Street and Dice Lane.
Limitless was Lenexa’s first microbrewery when it opened its original smaller space in 2018 on Widmer Road near Old Town.
The business simply outgrew that location, co-owner Emily Mobley said, and they’d long been looking to own instead of rent. The brewery first got the city’s permission in 2021 to build their own space off 95th Street.
Now, as of December, the new taproom is open at 9500 Dice Ln.
Business so far booming in the new space
- The new location is about a half-mile away from Limitless’ original location, and the regulars have followed, Mobley said.
- On weeknights, about 50 to 75 patrons have been coming in, with even higher traffic on weekends.
- Since 95th Street is a much busier thoroughfare than Widmer, some people are finding out about the brewery for the first time as they drive by, Mobley said.
- “We have been amazed by the support that we received in the new location,” she said. “It has blown our expectations out of the water.”
The new space features an outdoor area
- The 4,500-square-foot porch space can be used for seating in warmer weather.
- Large windows throughout give the taproom a generally well-lit, warmer feeling.
- More big windows that look into the production area also allow patrons to see how Limitless’ beer is made.
- “You can see everything that’s happening. If [co-owner Dave Mobley] is back there making beer, if they’re back there canning beer, kegging beer, you can see exactly what you’re doing,” Mobley said.
- Food trucks are still serving customers on the premises, though Mobley is looking to add more to the rotation as well.
JoCo Juice is still on the menu
- As the business continues to grow, Mobley says it will continue serving its most well-known beer: JoCo Juice.
- It’s a hazy IPA that resembles orange juice when poured, both in the taproom and in bars and restaurants around town.
- Mobley said they also hope to ramp up the canning side of the business.
- For now, the focus is on catching up on production from the pause required for the move.
