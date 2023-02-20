John Alan Brunk

Overland Park, Kansas – John Brunk, 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully in his Apollo Beach, FL, vacation home after a long battle with pulmonary disease complicated by rheumatoid arthritis.

A metallurgical engineer from Frederick, OK, John will be remembered for his incredible wit and intellect, his passion for vintage cars, his tales of traveling the globe and his deep love for friends and family.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Patti Leathers; his children Lisa (Dan), Kathryn (Jen), Jennifer (John); his stepchildren Desmond Poirier (Charlotte) and Kristin, Scott (Rebekah), and David Leathers; siblings David Brunk and Martin, Peggy, David, Paul, Stuart and Maja of the Grierson-Husby family; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a host of loving friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Paul Brunk, birth mother Margaret Grierson, wives Sandra Tucker Brunk and Brooke Poirier, and sister Barbara Husby.

A Celebration of his full and amazing life will take place on Friday February 24, 2023, 3pm at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace Kansas City, Mo 64113. Family and friends are invited to stay following the service and share a glass of wine and a favorite memory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the following:

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/JohnBrunk

Or The Arthritis Foundation

https://www.arthritis.org/donate