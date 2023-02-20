🚨 One thing to know today

An Overland Park man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of an Olathe teenager.

A Johnson County judge last week sentenced Matthew Bibee, 22, to two consecutive life sentences for first degree murder and attempted capital murder.

Bibee was also sentenced concurrently for several other felonies, including aggravated robbery and battery of a law enforcement officer.

He will become eligible for parole in 50 years.

A jury in November convicted Bibee for the killing of Rowan Padgett, 17, who was shot and killed in March 2019.

Court records show Bibee, who was 18 at the time, arranged to buy Xanax from Padgett and that Padgett was killed after the deal fell through.

Two days after Padgett was killed, Bibee was wounded in a shootout with police and was taken into custody.

Two other teenagers have already been sentenced in connection to Padgett’s death and the drug deal leading up to it.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Leawood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Leawood-based theater chain AMC Entertainment made Forbes’ annual rankings of Best Large Employers in the U.S., ranked 347th out of 500 companies. [Forbes]

made Forbes’ annual rankings of Best Large Employers in the U.S., ranked 347th out of 500 companies. [Forbes] Kansas City-based accounting firm MarksNelson is moving its headquarters to a building off 115th Street in Overland Park. [Kansas City Business Journal]

is moving its headquarters to a building off 115th Street in Overland Park. [Kansas City Business Journal] Johnson County motor vehicle offices in Mission and Olathe will be closed today, along with county clerk and register of deeds services at the county courthouse, for employee training. [Johnson County]

🐦 Notable tweets

The SM East wrestlers are going to state.

Lancers State Qualifiers:

Boys

132 Ethan Jenkinson 3rd

138 Grey Robinson 6th

175 Henry Nelson 8th

215 Jayden Schuessler 5th

285 Luke Clayton 3rd

Girls

125 Sylvia Mohrsting 4th #compete #confidence@SMEastLancers pic.twitter.com/vD8ekrlli9 — LANCER WRESTLING (@SME_Wrestling) February 19, 2023

Select guests got to see inside the new KCI Airport terminal for an open house ahead of the much-anticipated grand opening Tuesday.

I scored one of the hottest tickets of 2023: Open House of new terminal at @KCIAirport. Goodbye to concrete dungeon. Hello to sunlight! There's a lot of great art to check out but I think the saxophone planes stole the show. pic.twitter.com/0smvrS4ce0 — Jonathan Tasler (@TaslerPhoto) February 18, 2023

The moment Blue Valley North clinched a 6A Kansas state boys swimming title.